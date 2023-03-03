Home

NEET PG 2023 Exam On March 5; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern Here

Aspirants who have successfully registered for the competitive examination can download NEET PG admit card 2023 from the official website- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Exam In Two Days; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2023 on March 5, 2023. Aspirants who have successfully registered for the competitive examination can download NEET PG admit card 2023 from the official website- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Check the exam date, syllabus, exam timing, paper pattern, and other details here.

NEET PG 2023 Syllabus

Candidates looking for the NEET PG syllabus should be aware that the questions in the exam will cover the subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations. “The syllabus for the exam shall comprise of subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India, ” reads NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

NEET PG 2023 Paper Pattern

The examination will be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT) as per the scheme prescribed.

The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Timing

The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2023 Marking Scheme

There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Check Marking Scheme HERE

Correct Response: 4 Marks Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted Unattempted Question: Zero

NEET PG 2023 Exam Centre

The exact address and location of the test centres will be indicated in the admit card. Candidates are advised to familiarise themselves with the test centre locations at least one day prior to the examination day and ensure that they report for the exam as per scheduled time only. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NBEMS website(s) natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in/ for the latest updates regarding NEET (PG)-2023.

