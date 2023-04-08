Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Exam: MCC to Release Counselling Schedule Soon; Check List of Documents, Registration Fee

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Latest Update: The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling. Only students who have qualified the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process. The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2023 on March 5. The result for the same was declared on March 14, while the scorecard was issued on March 26. Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required During Admission Procedure

If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College

are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document) Admit Card issued by NBE Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations. MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document). Class 10 and 12 marksheets Caste Certificates (If required) PwD certificates (If required) A valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card or Driving License. However, this list is not complete. Check the detailed information bulletin(once released).

What are the various fees to be paid at the time of NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration?

Going by the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule, at the time of registration students must pay two kinds of fees.

Non-Refundable Registration fee: For AIQ /Central University/ESIC/DNB

Rs. 1000/- UR/EWS candidates, & Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD Rs. 5000/- For Deemed University candidates

Refundable Security Deposit which will be refunded to candidates after joining the allotted college or if the candidate did not get any seat during counseling to the same account of the candidate from which payment had been made. The refundable security deposit may not be refunded in certain cases.

For AIQ / Central University/ ESIC/DNBUR/EWS candidates – Rs. 25,000/- For SC/ST/OBC/PwD –Rs. 10,000/-

Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

