NEET PG 2023 Key Update: Supreme Court to Hear Postponement Plea Tomorrow | All You Need To Know

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted at more than 800 centers for more than 2 lakh students, NBE has claimed.

NEET PG 2023 Updates: Next hearing on February 27

NEET PG 2023: The Supreme Court will continue to hear petitions challenging the National Board of Examinations (NBE)’s decision to hold NEET PG 2023 in March tomorrow (February 27). NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. However, FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.

“The NEET PG aspirants will not be able to apply for jobs during this time as there is a dearth of jobs in the medical industry and people usually don’t offer jobs for such short time periods. Due to this, the few months between the exam and counselling will be a complete waste for students. If the authorities delay the NEET PG, at least students will be able to study properly and then get better scores, rather than wasting time,” Dr Rakesh Bagdi Gurjar, former FAIMA chief told indianexpress.com.

Here are some of the important details:

The centre has extended the internship cut-off date multiple times which now makes a larger number of doctors eligible to appear for the exam.

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court bench comprising of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta were informed that 2.09 lakh students have registered for NEET PG.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati argued that all preparations to hold the exam has been completed and if it has to be postponed, a new date may not be available in the near future

The petitioners submitted that even if NEET PG is held on March 5, counselling can happen only after August 11 – after five months – which is the internship completion deadline set by the centre.

The petitioners said though only 13 of them have approached the court, the issue raised by them affects around 45,000 candidates.

The Supreme Court bench said many students have been preparing for months to write the exam.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Friday told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023. There is “no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed.”

Why do aspirants want NEET PG 2023 to be postponed?

FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.

