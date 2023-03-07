Home

NEET SS Counselling 2022: FORDA Requests MCC to Conduct Another Special Mop-up Round For 900 Vacant Seats

NEET SS Counselling 2022: According to FORDA data, 900 seats are lying vacant for NEET SS 2022. Furthermore, many students have filed petitions seeking similar relief.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: About 900 Seats Vacant, FORDA Requests to Conduct Mop Up Round 2

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India, has requested the Union Health Ministry to conduct another National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS 2022) mop-up round counselling as nearly 900 seats still remain vacant. The concern regarding a large number of vacant seats even after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducted two rounds of counselling was raised multiple times by FORDA. In this regard, MCC conducted a special mop-up round for the remaining seats.

“We can’t let these precious seats go waste! Even after a mop-up round for NEETSS2022, around 900 seats are lying vacant. As the Hon’ble court remarked- ‘these seats are national assets’. Requesting @DghsIndia @NMC_IND to conduct MOP UP-round 2,” reads FORDA’s tweet.

We can’t let these precious seats go waste!

Even after a mop-up round for #NEETSS2022, around 900 seats are lying vacant. As the Hon’ble court remarked-‘these seats are national assests’. Requesting @DghsIndia @NMC_IND to conduct MOP UP-round 2. @Director_NCDC @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/1QaqkN95B4 — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, in the month of February, the Supreme Court(SC), the apex court allowed few candidates to surrender the seats during the first two rounds of MCC NEET SS Counselling 2022. A counselling notice dated February 14 included those seats in the list of available seats.

“MCC is in receipt of various representations from college and NEET SS candidates to include offline surrender seats in Special Mop-UP round of NEET SS counseling 2022-23 which is being conducted as per counseling schedule available on website. Since as per Information Bulletin and counseling policy (FAQ No. 38 of pg. no. 20 i.e., “Can a candidate resign from Round-I or Round-II once he joins the allotted college? Ans.: No, once candidate joins the allotted seat he/she cannot resign. It is pertinent to mention that all admissions should be made online only and candidates should ensure that their Admission Letter has been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS. Any offline admission letter will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and will lead to cancellation of seat of candidate”) of NEET SS conducted by MCC does not permit resignation (Offline/Online) mode therefore such seats surrendered by the candidates cannot be included in Special Mop-Up round of NEET SS 2022-23,” MCC in an official notification said.

To fill 1,500 seats, the MCC conducted a special mop-up round. Despite holding the special mop-up round, over 500 seats remain unfilled. According to FORDA data, 900 seats are lying vacant for NEET SS 2022. Furthermore, many students have filed petitions seeking similar relief.

“NEET SS seats are a national asset and should not be wasted. Therefore, we respectfully request your esteemed office to take cognizance of this matter and find an amicable solution to this problem,” FORDA in an official notice said. And therefore, the doctor’s group has suggested the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the administrating body, hold another round of NEET SS counselling. It also requested that the seats allotted to students who did not participate in the new NEET SS mop-up round counselling be added.

