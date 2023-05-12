Home

NEET UG 2023: Chorus Grows For Second Attempt; AIJNSA Submits Letter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

NEET UG 2023 Second Attempt: The All India JEE-NEET Students Association(AIJNSA), a student-led organization wrote a fresh letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to recommend NEET UG twice a year, starting from this year onwards.

NEET UG 2023 Second Attempt: #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT — The chorus for conducting the single largest medical entrance examination twice a year is growing among NEET undergraduate aspirants. Raising its demands, the All India JEE-NEET Students Association(AIJNSA), a student-led organization wrote a fresh letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to recommend NEET UG twice a year, starting from this year onwards.

Earlier, AIJNSA wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold the NEET UG examination twice a year in order to lessen student stress and anxiety. The association claims that they have been working on a solution for a while because there are more candidates applying each year than there are seats available. Thus, the fact that NEET UG is only offered once a year puts a lot of pressure on the students.

Taking to Twitter, The Student Association wrote,”@AIJNSA_official submitted a letter to the CM and Health ministry of Gujarat regarding #NEETUG2NDATTEMP .Our Gujarat team will Health ministry of Gujarat this upcoming Tuesday.Hope for Best.Any #NEETUG want to accompany us pls come.”

NEET UG 2023 Second Attempt: Check Tweet Here

@AIJNSA_official submitted a letter to the CM and Health ministry of Gujarat regarding #NEETUG2NDATTEMP .Our Gujarat team will Health ministry of Gujarat this upcoming Tuesday.Hope for Best.Any #NEETUG want to accompany us pls come. @ShikshaDotCom @Xpress_edex @indiacom pic.twitter.com/8VdXrOBAss — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) May 12, 2023

The same reasons were given in the letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan for requesting a second attempt at the NEET UG examination. According to AIJNSA, the number of applicants for the exam is increasing year after year, but the number of available seats is not. It has made the exam extremely competitive, and deserving candidates are not receiving the desired seats. As a result, the association stated that holding NEET UG twice a year will give deserving candidates a fair chance. Furthermore, this step will reduce the candidates’ stress levels.

“There is a considerable time gap between the board exams and the NEET-UG examination. This time gap makes it challenging for students to prepare for the NEET-UG examination. Conducting NEET-UG in two phases can solve this problem as it will ensure that there is less time gap between the board exams and the NEET-UG examination. This way, students will get more time to prepare for the examination and increase their chances of success,” AIJNSA in a letter said.

The letter also emphasised the growing number of suicides among NEET UG aspirants. AIJSNA had also made a representation to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), highlighting the growing concerns about the mental stress experienced by NEET-UG aspirants in India. In addition, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) forwarded a letter to the National Testing Agency(NTA) requesting that NEET UG be held twice a year.

