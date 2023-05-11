Home

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Expected Soon; Know How to Check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Release Date: Online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses.

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Release Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) examination. Nearly 2087449 candidates have appeared for the single largest medical entrance examination which was held on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The candidates are required to download their Answer Key of NEET (UG) – 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Along with the NEET Provisional Answer Key, the Agency is expected to publish the scanned Images of the OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2023.

Medical aspirants who appeared for the examination will be able to challenge the provisional answer key. To raise objections or grievances against the NTA NEET UG Provisional Answer Key, a candidate needs to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final. The examination is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Check Tentative Schedule

NEET 2023 result date and time: Expected in June

Expected in June NTA NEET Answer key 2023: Expected by May end

(The above dates are tentative)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling

After the declaration of result, Online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of

the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses. MCC is conducting Counselling for:

15% All India Quota seats MBBS/BDS seats of States (Including J&K)

100% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN

AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India

JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) & Internal seats (Domicile)

AMU Open & Internal seats

85% Internal quota/domicile seats of DU/I.P University (VMMC/BVIMS/ESIC Dental)

Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) & Internal seats

15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC & Insured Persons quota seats

AFMC – Only registration

100% B. Sc (Nursing) of selected Central B.Sc. Nursing Institutes in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria /other norms/ applicable regulations/ guidelines/ rules.

NEET Cut-Off

NEET cut-offs are of two kinds. They are qualifying cut-off and admission cut-off. The percentile that candidates have to score to clear the medical entrance examination is known as NEET UG qualifying cut-off. The closing rank at which admission was granted in a particular institute is known as the NEET cut-off for admission.

NEET cut-off For AIIMS New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, a central government-run institute, is considered to be one of the top medical colleges in India. Check category-wise closing rank for for MBBS admission here.

Institute name Category Closing rank Round AIIMS New Delhi General 55 1 AIIMS New Delhi Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 195 1 AIIMS New Delhi OBC 242 1 AIIMS New Delhi General (NRI quota) 681 1 AIIMS New Delhi SC 965 1

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Download?

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.

For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.