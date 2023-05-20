Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling FAQ: From NEET Result to MCC Registration Fee; Check Answers To Your Queries

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Release Date: The National Testing Agency will publish the NEET UG 2023 answer key anytime soon. Once released, MBBS Aspirants who have appeared for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NEET UG Answer Key 2023 by logging into the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Later, these aspirants will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. After taking the grievances raised by the students, NTA will declare the NEET UG 2023 Result.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling dates following the release of the NEET UG 2023 result. Admissions are granted in accordance with NEET ranks. Qualified and eligible candidates must register on the MCC website i.e. www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats. MCC does not allot any seat either on a nomination basis or manually. In this article, we have provided you with the In this article, we have tried to answer all of your important questions related to the counselling procedure. More information on the NEET UG scorecard 2023 and other important details can be found in the article below.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling FAQs

Who Many Rounds of NEET UG 2023 Counselling Will Be Conducted?

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter

of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the Country. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in).

Explain the Process Involved in NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1.

Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET UG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET UG 2023 rank, and seat availability.

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of NonRefundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made). Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices. Process of Seat Allotment Round-1 Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college.

Who Can Participate in NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Eligibility Condition for AIQ:

The Candidate should have qualified NEET UG.

Domicile free.

As per norms of NMC

Eligibility Condition for Deemed University:

The Candidate should have qualified NEET UG.

Domicile free

Seats For Which NEET UG Counselling Will Be Held?

Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2023. The following are the seats available under different quotas:

All India Quota Seats State Government Quota Seats Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University Central Pool Quota Seats All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges. AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER. The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the

MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

Visit the official website – . On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.” Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference

When Was NEET UG 2023 Exam Held?

The National Testing Agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).

How to Raise Objections Against NEET Answer Key?

The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2023 answer key using the application number and password. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.

Login Details Required to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

What are the various fee to be paid at the time of registration?

At the time of registration students participating for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats will have to pay two kinds of fee:

For Deemed Universities

Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 5000/-(same for all candidates)

Refundable Security amount:-Rs. 2, 00,000/- e.g Any candidate opting for Deemed University will have to pay Rs 5000/- Non Refundable fee + Rs 2,00,000/- Refundable security amount at the time of at the

time of Registration.

For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing

Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates.

Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the

time of registration.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( / ) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.