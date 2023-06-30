Home

NEET UG Exam Twice A Year? Here’s What National Medical Commission Has to Say. Official Notice Inside

NEET UG 2023 Second Attempt: The All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organization raised its demands to the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Education Ministry, requesting that the NEET exam be conducted twice a year.

Student Association submits letter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for second attempt of NEET UG

NEET UG 2023 Second Attempt: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has no plans for conducting the national-level medical entrance examination, NEET UG, twice a year. To recall our readers, the chorus for holding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, twice a year was growing among medical aspirants. The All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organization raised its demands to the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Education Ministry, requesting that the NEET exam be conducted twice a year. The representation was submitted on behalf of several applicants and their teachers. #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT was trending on social media platforms.

NEET Twice A Year? What We Know So Far

In response to the AISU request, the Commission stated that it is “not feasible to conduct NEET UG exam twice”. “It is not feasible for the Commission to hold this exam twice a year. However, NEET aspirants are now free to appear next year in exam as upper age bar had already been removed,” NMC in a letter said. The commission claimed that conducting the NEET, the single-largest medical exam, twice yearly would place an excessive burden on the government exchequer. “…NEET examination involves huge amount of money and other resources and thereby holding the said exam may put undue burden on government exchequer,” NMC added.

The Commission stated that “all MBBS seats get filled in one counselling and no seats remain vacant for which the need of conducting NEET exam twice doesn’t arise”. Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, AISU wrote,” Received response from NMC on our representation requesting NEET UG to be conducted twice a year. Their reply highlights financial challenges and burden on government resources. Response is disappointing.”

NEET Twice A Year? Check NMC Response. Official Notice Inside

Received response from NMC on our representation requesting NEET UG to be conducted twice a year. Their reply highlights financial challenges and burden on government resources. Response is disappointing. #NEETUG #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT pic.twitter.com/8hfvLZixzU — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) June 27, 2023

This year, NTA conducted the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023. NTA declared the NEET scorecard, and ranks on its official website — / and . Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats. A candidate can submit the NEET-UG Counselling application/registration form only once. All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – . The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( / ) for the latest updates.

