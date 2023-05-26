By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NTA Releases Revised NEET UG, CUET Exam Dates And Centres for Manipur Candidates
NEET UG Exam Date 2023: As per the official notification, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) - 2023 on any date between June 3 and June 5, 2023.
NEET UG Exam Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the exam schedule and cities for students of Manipur. The exam dates have been released for the various competitive examination such as NEET UG, CUET UG, and CUET PG. NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and the State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur.
As per the official notification, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2023 on any date between June 3 and June 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2023 will be held on June 5, 6, 7, and June 8, 2023. Check the examination schedule below.
|Examination
|Mode of Examination
|Proposed Date
|National Eligibility cum
Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2023
|Pen & Paper
(offline) mode
|Any date between 03 and 05
June 2023
|Common University
Entrance Test
CUET (UG) – 2023
|Computer Based Test
(CBT) mode
|05, 06, 07, 08 June 2023
|Common University
Entrance Test
CUET (PG) – 2023
|Computer Based Test
(CBT) mode
|05 to 17 June 2023
The option to change the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) – 2023 and CUET (UG) – 2023 due to the law & order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not for these examinations.
One of the Cities which the candidates of Manipur can opt for the above-mentioned examination(s), are:
- Aizawl (Mizoram)
- Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland)
- Shillong (Meghalaya)
- Guwahati (Assam)
- Jorhat (Assam)
- Silchar (Assam)
- Kolkata (West Bengal)
- Delhi
- Bengaluru (Karnataka)
- Imphal (Manipur)
NTA Exam Date 2023 -Direct Link
“The Exam City option will be available to the candidates of Manipur through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility during the period from 26 May 2023 (07.00 A.M.) to 30 May 2023 (07:00 P.M.),” NTA in an official notification said. A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her mobile number registered with the online application form for the respective exam. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.
