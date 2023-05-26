Home

Education

NTA Releases Revised NEET UG, CUET Exam Dates And Centres for Manipur Candidates

NTA Releases Revised NEET UG, CUET Exam Dates And Centres for Manipur Candidates

NEET UG Exam Date 2023: As per the official notification, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) - 2023 on any date between June 3 and June 5, 2023.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Important Instructions for Candidates(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG Exam Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the exam schedule and cities for students of Manipur. The exam dates have been released for the various competitive examination such as NEET UG, CUET UG, and CUET PG. NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and the State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur.

As per the official notification, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2023 on any date between June 3 and June 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2023 will be held on June 5, 6, 7, and June 8, 2023. Check the examination schedule below.

You may like to read

Examination Mode of Examination Proposed Date National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2023 Pen & Paper

(offline) mode Any date between 03 and 05

June 2023 Common University

Entrance Test

CUET (UG) – 2023 Computer Based Test

(CBT) mode 05, 06, 07, 08 June 2023 Common University

Entrance Test

CUET (PG) – 2023 Computer Based Test

(CBT) mode 05 to 17 June 2023

The option to change the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) – 2023 and CUET (UG) – 2023 due to the law & order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not for these examinations.

Trending Now

One of the Cities which the candidates of Manipur can opt for the above-mentioned examination(s), are:

Aizawl (Mizoram) Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland) Shillong (Meghalaya) Guwahati (Assam) Jorhat (Assam) Silchar (Assam) Kolkata (West Bengal) Delhi Bengaluru (Karnataka) Imphal (Manipur)

NTA Exam Date 2023 -Direct Link

“The Exam City option will be available to the candidates of Manipur through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility during the period from 26 May 2023 (07.00 A.M.) to 30 May 2023 (07:00 P.M.),” NTA in an official notification said. A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her mobile number registered with the online application form for the respective exam. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES