NEET UG Result 2023: Check Steps to Calculate Score Using NTA NEET Answer Key

NEET UG 2023 Result Date, Time, Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2023) examination. Prior to

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date, Time, Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2023) examination. Prior to the declaration of the result, the testing agency will issue the NEET UG answer key, OMR Sheet, and recorded responses. Once declared, NEET Aspirants can download the answer key and the result by logging into the official website — .

NEET UG Result 2023 Tentative Dates

Although NTA has not announced the NEET answer key release date, reports suggest that the NEET UG Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of May. However, these dates are tentative. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.

NEET UG Official Website

Students will be able to download the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2023) answer key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once the link is activated. Meanwhile, NEET Aspirants can check how to calculate the NEET UG scores using the NEET answer key.

NEET UG Marking Scheme

If going by the NTA NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme, four marks will be given for each correct response, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. Questions with multiple correct answers or unanswered questions will receive zero marks.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme For Section A (MCQs):

For Section A (MCQs): To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered: No mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme For Section B (MCQs):

Candidates need to attempt any 10 Questions out of 15 Questions given. In the event of a candidate has attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation. There will also be negative marking for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered: No mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

NEET UG 2023 Result: How to Calculate NEET Marks Using NTA NEET Answer key?

Along with the NEET UG 2023 answer key, students will be able to download the OMR sheet or response sheet. Here are the steps for using the answer key to determine the NEET scores.

On the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, you can download the NEET UG answer key as well as the OMR sheet. Take note of the NEET question id in the answer key and response sheet. From the answer key and response sheet, make a note of the NEET question number(Question ID). Compare the answers to the question ids in the NEET answer key and the OMR sheet. Now count the number of correct answers and incorrect answers. For every right answer, add four marks and for every incorrect answer deduct 1 mark.

This year, NTA has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on 7 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.