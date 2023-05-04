Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Important Guidelines Here

NEET UG 2023 Admit card: Exam City Slip Likely Today At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET-UG) today, May 3, 2023. Medical aspirants can check and download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by logging into the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth. The examination will be held at 23 at different Centres located in 499 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Exam Admit Card?

The NTA has made two links available for candidates to download the NEET UG admit card.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in .

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card.:

Enter the login details such as the application number date of birth and security pin.

Your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card, and take a printout for further reference

NEET UG 2023: Check Important Instructions For Parents/Guardians Here

Before sending your ward for the examination, parents and guardians of the NEET Aspirants are advised to go through the list of guidelines, which is shared below.

The candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm. Therefore, the candidate shall leave home well in advance taking into consideration various factors such as traffic, location of the Centre and weather conditions, etc. The candidate will follow all the instructions and maintain discipline in the examination/Examination Hall. The candidate will not breach any examination rule. The candidate will not use or promote any Unfair means activity during the examination. In case, the candidate finds another candidate using unfair means in the examination, the same will be immediately informed to the Invigilators on duty. The candidate will bring only the following to the Examination Centre: Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed on it; One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on the Attendance Sheet. Valid Original Identity proof, and PwBD certificate, if applicable. One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and should be handed over to Invigilator at Centre. The candidate will not bring any barred items at the Centre. The candidate will cooperate with the staff at Examination Centre during Frisking. The candidates will report at the allotted Examination Centre well in advance to make

themselves available for compulsory physical frisking. The candidate will follow the dress code for appearing in NEET (UG) – 2023 Examination. If candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination. “Candidate who does not bring the downloaded proforma with a postcard size (4”X6”) photograph pasted and one passport size photograph will not be allowed to sit in the examination and shall lead to his/her disqualification,” NTA in an official notification said.

The Examination Centre will be opened two (02) hours before the commencement of the test. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm Therefore, candidates must ensure that they leave home well in advance considering all facts like traffic, location of the Centre, weather conditions, etc. Candidates are expected to take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. The candidate will regularly visit the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in//) and also check registered email/SMS for any updates regarding the Examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.