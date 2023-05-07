NEET UG 2023: After Medical Entrance Exam, Hilarious Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG 2023 Memes: MBBS aspirants took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions over the question paper.

NEET UG 2023 Memes: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination today, May 7. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Following the conclusion of the single largest medical entrance examination, MBBS aspirants took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions over the question paper. Some hilarious memes on NEET UG 2023 are doing rounds on social media. Check out some hilarious tweets below:

NEET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical programmes in India, which include MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and Veterinary courses. NTA will release the NEET UG answer key 2023 soon after the conclusion of the single largest medical examination. The agency has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the NEET answer key 2023. Candidates who pass the exam with the required cut-off marks are eligible to participate in the state and central committees’ counselling processes. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.

