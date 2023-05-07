Home

Education

NEET UG 2023: After Medical Entrance Exam, Hilarious Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

NEET UG 2023: After Medical Entrance Exam, Hilarious Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

NEET UG 2023 Memes: MBBS aspirants took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions over the question paper.

NEET UG 2023: After Medical Entrance Exam, Hilarious Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

NEET UG 2023 Memes: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination today, May 7. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Following the conclusion of the single largest medical entrance examination, MBBS aspirants took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions over the question paper. Some hilarious memes on NEET UG 2023 are doing rounds on social media. Check out some hilarious tweets below:

After giving the NEET exam, the current situation of some homes#NEET2023 #NEETUG2023 pic.twitter.com/ineuk5XQdZ — Muduu (@Muduu_72) May 7, 2023

You may like to read

After neet exam u check answer key 🥲#NEETUG2023 pic.twitter.com/5TQVpWbaRp — 18 (@SahisahilS) May 7, 2023

NEET aspirants running away from news reporters and relative calls after neet exam :#NEETUG2023 pic.twitter.com/ncuovoLbAx — βετα⚕️ (@mr_rahul7) May 7, 2023

#NEETUG2023

Private college and consultancy agents outside NEET exam centers be like pic.twitter.com/mpNqDJkhRD — xuenain 🚫🚸⚠️ (@meer_xuenain) May 5, 2023

NOT A MEME 😂 #NEETUG #NEETUG2023

Parents waiting outside the examination hall for thr children to come out.

Be like :- pic.twitter.com/Rxh4O1KqDz — Dr Honey choudhary (@doctors__squad) May 7, 2023

NEET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical programmes in India, which include MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and Veterinary courses. NTA will release the NEET UG answer key 2023 soon after the conclusion of the single largest medical examination. The agency has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the NEET answer key 2023. Candidates who pass the exam with the required cut-off marks are eligible to participate in the state and central committees’ counselling processes. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.