Home

Education

Extend NEET UG 2023 Registration Deadline; Worried Medical Aspirants Demand on Twitter

Extend NEET UG 2023 Registration Deadline; Worried Medical Aspirants Demand on Twitter

#Extendneetregistration latest update: Several medical aspirants are requesting the testing agency to extend the NEET UG 2023 registration date. Check details here.

Extend NEET UG 2023 Registration Deadline; Worried Medical Aspirants Demand on Twitter.(Photo Credit: @Official_AISU)

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET UG 2023) today, April 8, 2023. Only registered candidates can make changes to their particulars in the NEET UG application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The last date to make the corrections is April 10. Meanwhile, several medical aspirants are requesting the testing agency to extend the NEET UG 2023 registration date.

Extend NEET UG 2023 Registration Deadline; Medical Aspirants Demand on Twitter

Several students are claiming that a recent server glitch caused another uproar among aspirants, thus making it impossible to complete the submission on time. Medical aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as the Official Twitter Account of the NTA and using hashtags such as #extendneetregistration.

You may like to read

All India Student’s Union (AISU) took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear NEET aspirants, if you’re facing genuine issues and can’t meet the application deadline, don’t panic! Send an email to NTA explaining your situation. They may consider extending the application date. #neet2023 #NEETUG2023 #extendneetregistration.”

Dear NEET aspirants, if you’re facing genuine issues and can’t meet the application deadline, don’t panic! Send an email to NTA explaining your situation. They may consider extending the application date. #neet2023 #NEETUG2023#extendneetregistration pic.twitter.com/z4G1pe0TAm — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) April 7, 2023

#extendneetregistration: Check Aspirant’s Tweet Here

It’s a request to @DG_NTA to kindly extend the application form date of #NEETUG2023 since a lot of candidates have not been able to fill the form due server issues. I am getting a lot of DMs about this. Kindly help students. @dpradhanbjp #NEET #NEETUG #extendneetregistration pic.twitter.com/IMXhYCBo8x — Dr Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) April 6, 2023

Echoing similar concerns, another aspirant took to the microblogging site and wrote,” It’s a request to”@DG_NTA to kindly extend the application form date of #NEETUG2023 since a lot of candidates have not been able to fill the form due server issues. Kindly help Students.”

It’s a request to @DG_NTA to kindly extend the application form date of #NEETUG2023 since a lot of candidates have not been able to fill the form due server issues.

Kindly help Students. Video 👇https://t.co/rCCkqaRZdp#NEET #NEETUG #NEETExam #extendneetregistration pic.twitter.com/OCvOe924z4 — Dr Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) April 7, 2023

Please extend the registration deadline for neet ug 2023 @DG_NTA — Jennifer Voilet (@VoiletJenn21315) April 7, 2023

While filling the NEET UG Application form there was a very serious issue of non receiving of OTP on Phone and Email at the same time due to which many of students were unable to fill the form in the given stipulated time.@DG_NTA@PMOIndia #ExtendNeetUGRegistration2023 — Naresh Sheoran (@NareshSheorran) April 7, 2023

@himantabiswa @keshab_mahanta I am from Assam I’m unable to submit my application form due server https://t.co/zkOurRzmXc is our request to @DG_NTA to kindly extend the application form date of #NEETUG since a lot of candidates haven’t been able to fill the form due server issues — Mirjahan Alom (@mirjahan_alom02) April 7, 2023

@DG_NTA I’m a neet ug 2023 aspirant who faced some server issues during my neet registration. There are thousands of students like me who faced same issues. Please don’t force us to drop a year or a year again. #neetregistration #PMModi #NTA — Haripriya Asokan (@haripriya00100) April 8, 2023

How to Edit NEET UG 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET(UG) 2023 Correction Window”.

Enter the login credentials and sign in.

Edit the NEET UG 2023 application form and submit the form.

Download a copy of it for future reference.

Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. NTA will conduct the medical entrance examination on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time) as a common and uniform entrance Test throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities including Aspirational districts in Pen & Paper mode (offline). For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.