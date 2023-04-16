Home

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria Revised For Overseas Citizens of India Candidates. NTA’s Official Notice Inside

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, has released an important notice for the NEET non-resident Indian (NRI) candidates.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, has released an important notice for the NEET non-resident Indian (NRI) candidates. According to the official notification, Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Siddha/Un ani/Homeopathy Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions and the Government of India as the case may be. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at https:///.

“In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters and in supersession of earlier corrigendum dated 31.03.2023 on the subject, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows,” NTA in an official notification said.

NEET UG 2023: What Does Clause 5.2.2 Say?

NTA NEET UG Existing Provision

The Ministry of Home Affairs vide Notification dated 4 March 2021 specified the rights to which an OCI

cardholder shall be entitled under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Clause (4) (ii) of the said Notification reads as under: “(4) parity with Non-Resident Indians in the matterof- (ii) appearing for the all India entrance tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, JointEntrance Examination (Main), Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), or such other tests to make them eligible for admission only against any NonResident Indian seat or any supernumerary seat: Provided that the OCI cardholder shall not be eligible for admission against any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens.” The above Notification provides the following Explanation: “The OCI Cardholder (including a PIO card holder) is a foreign national holding passport of a foreign country and is not a citizen of India.” Similarly, the PIO cardholder and foreign nationals shall not be eligible for admission against any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens. Hence, OCI/PIO will be treated as foreigners and be eligible for NRI seats only and will not be eligible for Indian National Seats including paid seats of deemed universities.

What Is NTA NEET UG Amended Provision?

Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Siddha/Un ani/Homeopathy Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions and the Government of India as the case may be.

In compliance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court Order dated 03.02.2023 in W.P No. 891 of 2021, OCI will be entitled to the rights and privileges which had been conferred on them earlier to the notification dt 04/03/2021.

#PostponeNEETUG2023 Trends on Twitter

With the NTA closing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration window, the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger. Citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID cases in India, NEET 2023 aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two. To know in detail, click on the second link(above).

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@ .

