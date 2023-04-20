Home

NEET UG 2023 In 17 Days; Admit Card, Exam City Slip Download Link Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

With only 17 days left for the entrance exam to be held, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip and hall ticket.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card, Exam City Slip Update: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the single largest medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. With only 17 days left for the entrance exam to be held, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip and hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is released, registered NEET aspirants can download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website

Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2023. The following are the seats available under different quotas: All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University, Central Pool Quota Seats, All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges, AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER. To know more about the admission process, please go through the NEET UG 2023 Information Bulletin.

How Can I Download NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at . Look for the link admit card link which is available on the homepage. You must enter your details such as NTA NEET UG 2023 registration number/ application number. Now hit the submit button. Your NTA NEET UG Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: NTA has not released any official date or time for the announcement of the exam city slip and admit card.

Note: Prior to the admit card, NTA will publish the exam city slip 2023.

NTA is facilitating all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates.

