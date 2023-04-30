Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Over 2000 Aspirants Sign Online Petition to Defer Exam

NEET UG 2023 Postponement Latest News: A group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET UG exams.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates anytime soon. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET UG) examination can download their NEET UG city slip by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the single largest medical entrance examination will be held on May 7, 2023. In other words, only 7 days are left for the examination to be conducted.

Medical aspirants can check the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip link on the website to download their allotted exam city. The city of the candidates’ examination centre will be included on the NEET UG 2023 city slip. Candidates will be able to travel or prepare for the exam using the advance city slip. The exam city slip is distributed before the admit card. The NEET UG admit card 2023 is expected to be released a week before the exam. The NEET UG 2023 admit card release date will be announced shortly by NTA.

While filling up the Online Application Form, candidates should select two Convenient Cities from Appendix-V as their Choice of Cities for the exam Centre in order of their priority. Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only.

In the latest updates to the NEET UG 2023 postponement, a group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET UG exams. Until the publication of this news, over 2,000 candidates had signed the petition. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre pandemic academic schedule but postponing neet to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the text of the petition. To know in detail, click on the link given below.

NEET UG 2023 Online Petition Detailed Story – Direct Link

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit card.”

Enter the login details.

Your NEET Admit Card can be displayed on the screen.

can be displayed on the screen. Download admit card, and take a printout for further reference.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in

