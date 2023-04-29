Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam in 8 Days; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, City Slip Here

NEET UG 2023: Despite multiple exam postponement requests from the aspirants, it seems that the National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG 2023)

NEET UG 2023: Despite multiple exam postponement requests from the aspirants, it seems that the National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG 2023) on May 7, 2023. Till now, the testing agency has not confirmed any postponement of the exam yet. With only 8 calendar days left for the examination to be held, most of the Medical aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check exam preparation tips, paper pattern, marking scheme, steps to download the admit card, and other related details here.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time

NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time) as a common and uniform entrance Test throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

NEET UG 2023 Paper Pattern

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

For Section A (MCQs): To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomalyor discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered: No mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs): Candidates need to attempt any 10 Questions out of 15 Questions given. In the event of a candidate has attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation. There will also be negative marking for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered: No mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

Mode of NEET Examination

NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre.

Duration of NEET Test

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip, Admit Card

NTA will release the NTA NEET UG Admit card and NTA NEET UG Exam city slip soon. Candidates can download the hall ticket at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. NTA is expected to release exam city anytime soon.

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be intimated later on the website

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit card.”

Enter the login details. Your NEET Admit Card can be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA is facilitating all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

