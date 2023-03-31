Home

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria Revised For These Candidates. Check Official Notice Here

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, on Friday released an important notice for the NEET Overseas Citizen of India(OCI) aspirants.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, on Friday released an important notice for the NEET Overseas Citizen of India(OCI) aspirants. According to the official notification, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/ Unani/Siddha/ Homeopathy Courses in India subject to the rules/regulations/notifications issued from time-to time by the respective regulatory bodies/Counselling Authorities/Admission Authorities in conformity with the Policy Decision of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and/or Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET UG 2023: What Does Clause 5.2.2 Say?

Eligibility of OCI cardholders for NEET (UG): Existing Provision

“In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows,” NTA in an official statement said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs vide Notification dated 4 March 2021 specified the rights to which an OCI cardholder shall be entitled under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Clause (4) (ii) of the said Notification reads as under: “(4) parity with Non-Resident Indians in the matter of- (ii) appearing for the all India entrance tests such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination (Main), Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), or such other tests to make them eligible for admission only against any Non-Resident Indian seat or any supernumerary seat:

Provided that the OCI cardholder shall not be eligible for admission against any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens.” The above Notification provides the following Explanation: “The OCI Cardholder (including a PIO card holder) is a foreign national holding passport of a foreign country and is not a citizen of India.” Similarly, the PIO cardholder and foreign nationals shall not be eligible for admission against any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens. Hence, OCI/PIO will be treated as foreigners and be eligible for NRI seats only and will not be eligible for Indian National Seats including paid seats of deemed universities.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check New Provision

An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/ Unani/Siddha/ Homeopathy Courses in India subject to the rules/regulations/notifications issued from time-to time by the respective regulatory bodies/Counselling Authorities/Admission Authorities in conformity with the Policy Decision of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and/or Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Last Date

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) – 2023 through the “Online” mode only through the website neet.nta.nic.in.The last date to submit the NEET UG 2023 application form is April 6, 2023. The single largest entrance examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

