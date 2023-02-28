Home

NEET UG 2023 Registration To Begin on This Date: Check Eligibility, Steps to Apply and Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam for undergraduate students on 7 May 2023.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam for undergraduate students on 7 May 2023. The candidates who preparing for NEET UG 2023 exam must note that the registration for the examination will be held tomorrow i.e. March 1 2023.

According to the notification released by the NTA, registration will commence tomorrow. The candidates can register for the writing of the examination on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.

NEET UG 2023: Syllabus

Botany – The exam will have 50 question on Botany for 180 marks

Zoology -The exam will have 50 question on Zoology for 180 marks

Physics -The exam will have 50 question on Physics for 180 marks

Chemistry- The exam will have 50 question on Chemistry for 180 marks

NEET UG 2023: How to Apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply:

Visit the official website of NTA, i.e neet.nta.nic.in.

Check for the candidate activity.

Tap on the Registration for NEET UG 2023 link.

Fill out personal information with your address.

Confirm a strong password and upload the necessary documents.

Click on the complete Application form button to complete the registration.

NEET UG 2023: Check Details Here

Candidates who are pursuing or have passed class-12 board examination in the science stream with biology as their main subject can apply for the NEET UG 2023 examination.

The minimum age for the candidates who are applying for the examination must be 17 years

The candidates must be intermediate appearing or passed.

The candidates must be from Science stream with biology as the main subject.

Open-category students must have 50% or above in Intermediate, while reserved-category students must have 40% or above in Intermediate.

NEET UG 2023: Application Form Fee

General/UR – ₹1600

WS/OBC – ₹1500

SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender – ₹900

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.