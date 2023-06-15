Home

NEET UG Result 2023: Medical Aspirants Allege Discrepancies in NTA NEET Result and OMR Sheet

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: Medical students, who have appeared for the examination, asserted that the total marks obtained as per the OMR sheet were significantly higher than the total marks listed on the NEET result card.

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has already announced the result and the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET-UG) on its official website. To recall our readers, the NTA NEET UG result was declared on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Meanwhile, a section of medical aspirants are not happy with the declaration of results. Students have found many discrepancies in the NEET Results. To know the matter, read this detailed article.

NEET UG 2023 Result: What is the Matter All About?

Just a day after the declaration of the results on the official website, a section of students claimed discrepancies in the NTA NEET UG result(2023). Calling it “NEET OMR fraud” and “NEET result scam”, Students and parents have shared OMR sheets on social media sites such as the Microblogging site Twitter and demanded an explanation from the NTA.

NTA NEET OMR Sheet VS NEET UG Result

Along with the answer key, the testing agency published the OMR sheet on June 4, 2023. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the

answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result is prepared and declared. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts.

NEET UG Result: Total Marks Higher in NTA NEET OMR Sheet, Still Students Scored Less

As per reports, nearly 56 per cent of NEET aspirants have been declared qualified. However, medical students, who have appeared for the examination, asserted that the total marks obtained as per the OMR sheet were significantly higher than the total marks listed on the NEET result card.

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: What Could Be ‘The Reason’?

A change in several answers in the NEET final answer key is one of the potential causes of the discrepancies. It hasn’t been verified yet as till now, NTA has not released the NEET final answer key. Students have also taken to Twitter to show anger and disappointment over the NEET UG Result. Students have also tweeted the image of the OMR Sheet.

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: Check Aspirant’s Reaction?

Taking to Twitter, an aspirant wrote, “Dear sir,I Prabhudutta Panda a neet 2023 aspirant with roll no 3604020498 . As per the omr sheet and ans key provided by nta I scored 598, but after result declared it was 403 only.”

Dear sir,I Prabhudutta Panda a neet 2023 aspirant with roll no 3604020498 . As per the omr sheet and ans key provided by nta I scored 598, but after result declared it was 403 only. pic.twitter.com/FDSNK1p0LW — Prabhudutta Panda IS20-016 (@016_panda) June 14, 2023

Echoing similar concerns, another aspirant wrote, “My niece has scored 639 marks in NEET UG 2023 according to OMR and Answer key provided by you but the result declared is showing only 59 marks obtained. Kindly look into this and help me what to do.”

@DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp

My niece has scored 639 marks in NEET UG 2023 according to OMR and Answer key provided by you but the result declared is showing only 59 marks obtained. Kindly look into this and help me what to do. pic.twitter.com/Etb7ojwmtR — SD (@DineshS79236934) June 14, 2023

“As per OMR uploaded on official website of NTA marks of @kamalgarg1679 son are supposed to be 658/720. But in the result card it’s showing 464/720.Attaching screenshot of OMR.@DG_NTA pls cross check and give clarification.

#NEETresult2023 #NEETUG2023 #NEET #neet2023 #NEETExam,” a third user wrote.

As per OMR uploaded on official website of NTA marks of @kamalgarg1679 son are supposed to be 658/720. But in the result card it’s showing 464/720.

Attaching screenshot of OMR.@DG_NTA pls cross check and give clarification.#NEETresult2023 #NEETUG2023 #NEET #neet2023 #NEETExam pic.twitter.com/h4vhc3Ioih — Dr Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) June 14, 2023

The All India JEE-NEET Students Association(AIJNSA), a student-led organization, If any #NEETUG students found any irregularities in marks or omr pls DM me on WhatsApp https://wa.me/message/5YKUJRIP4MD5H1 We will raise your issue.NTA has no rights to ruin any hardworking students carrier. #NEETresult2023 #NEETUG2023 @Vivekpandey21 @UrHimanshuBorah @AIJNSA_official.”

The NTA has not yet provided an explanation in this regard, despite an increase in the number of students tweeting about OMR inconsistencies. It is noteworthy that this is not the first instance of such a mistake; the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the NTA in 2021 after six students claimed that “rigging of OMR sheets” had taken place.

