‘NEETUG2NDATTEMPT’: Medical Aspirants, Student Organization Demand Second Chance For Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam

NEET UG 2023 Postponement: Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2023 Admit card and NTA NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip by logging into the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Postpone: With only three days left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate(NEET UG) examination to be conducted, a section of medical aspirants are now demanding a second attempt. Several students on Twitter have been demanding the NEET UG 2023 exams be postponed by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Others claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the competitive entrance exam after their CBSE and other state board examination.

Earlier on Wednesday, NTA released the NEET UG 2023 admit card on its official website. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2023 Admit card and NTA NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip by logging into the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. With the admit card released, the demand to postpone NEET UG 2023 went unheard.

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, the All India JEE-NEET Students Association(AIJNSA), a student-led organization wrote,”@AIJNSA_official again request to #NEETUG2023 aspirants pls revise your short notes and ncert.We will definitely fight for #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT after exam.”

To recall the readers, the demand to postpone the NEET UG 2023 exam was growing louder for the past month. Hashtags such as #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NEETUG2023 #NEETPOSTPONE #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 were trending on the social media platform.

AIJNSA Writes to Mansukh Mandaviya to conduct NEET UG twice a year

AIJNSA has also written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold the NEET UG examination twice a year in order to lessen student stress and anxiety and to give them more opportunities to succeed. The association claims that they have been working on a solution for a while because there are more candidates applying each year than there are seats available. Thus, the fact that NEET UG is only offered once a year puts a lot of pressure on the students.

The letter also stated that students find it difficult to prepare for the entrance exam due to the significant time gap between board exams and NEET-UG exams and that taking NEET twice a year can solve this problem. The organization has also highlighted an increase in the number of aspirant suicides, which is concerning for society, as a result of too much pressure on the candidates to perform well in the exam, which is only held once a year for a limited number of seats.

“Today, AIJNSA submitted a letter to NHRC highlighting the growing concerns about the mental stress faced by NEET-UG aspirants in India. It is alarming to note the increasing suicide rate among NEET-UG students. @ShikshaDotCom @pallavipathak1 @Xpress_edex #NEETUG2023POSTPONE pic.twitter.com/6I5Rl2Rkus — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) May 3, 2023

“I request every Neet aspirant to focus on demanding for 2nd attempt in same year becoz it’s too late to postpone,start online petition on change org &protest for 2nd attempt as Jee main students got 2 attempts this year #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 #NEETUG2023,” wrote another user.

I request every Neet aspirant to focus on demanding for 2nd attempt in same year becoz it’s too late to postpone,start online petition on change org &protest for 2nd attempt as Jee main students got 2 attempts this year #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023#NEETUG2023 https://t.co/O5l0byat4k — PS (@priyya_05) May 3, 2023

Another Aspirant wrote, “fellow #NEETUG2023 aspirants, 🙏 stop requesting for postponement and 2nd attempt. If u really wanted either/both u all should have done a peaceful protest soon after the date of exam was announced. Moreover, this yr the exam is gonna be easy. So keep calm and prepare👩‍⚕️ #NEETUG.”

Till now, Over 7,000 MBBS aspirants have signed a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of the single largest medical exams.

NEET UG 2023 Examination And CBSE Exam

CBSE concluded the Class 12th Board examination on April 5, 2023. After the CBSE Board Examination(April 5), Only 32 academic calendar days were left for the students to prepare for the medical entrance examination, which is scheduled for May 7. The examination will be held for 1872341 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2023 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.

NOTE FOR NEET Aspirants: To all the aspirants, I wish you all the best for your upcoming competitive examination. Instead of focusing on what you can’t do, consider what you can. You will gain confidence and learn new skills along the way. All the Best! From Sumaila Zaman.

