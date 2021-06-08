New Delhi: The National Institute of Science Education and Research has announced the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2021 exam date on Tuesday. According to the date announced by the institute the examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can get all the details on the official website i.e. nestexam.in. Also Read - NEST 2021: Online Application Process Starts From Feb 24 | Check Steps to Apply Here

To recall, the NEET 2021 exam date was June 14, 2021 which was then postponed amid rise in COVID 19 cases in the country. The candidates must note that they can fill the NEST 2021 application form till July 15, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of National Entrance Screening Test as shared above.

Click on the link, “Apply for NEST 2021” available on the homepage.

Enter details to complete the registration procedure.

Login with your credentials and fill the NEST 2021 application form.

Pay the application fee through online mode.

Click on submit and take a print of the submitted application form.

Here are some of the important details about the examination:

The admit card for the NEST 2021 exam will be issued on August 3, 2021 on the official website.

The NEST 2021 result is scheduled to be declared on September 1, 2021 in online mode.

NEST 2021 exam date and other details can be obtained on the official website.

The application fee for NEST 2021 exam for a general category male candidate is Rs 1200, while the other category students have to pay Rs 600.

Every year approximately 1 lakh candidates across the country appear for NEST 2021 exam.