NEST 2021: Candidates must pay their attention that the online application process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 will begin on February 24. They also must take note that the application forms will be released in an online mode on the official website of NEST at nextexam.in. Candidates preparing to appear for NEST 2021 are advised to visit the official website and apply for the same once the application process begins. Also Read - NEET to be conducted in 150 cities this year: Javadekar

As per the schedule, the application process for NEST 2021 will close on April 30, 2021. However, the admit cards for the exam will be available from May 20, 2021, and the NEST 2021 examination will be conducted on June 14, 2021. Notably, the results of NEST 2021 will be announced on June 30. Also Read - Nestexam.in NEST 2016 results declared online: Check National Entrance Screening Test result 2016 here

NEST 2021: Important dates to remember

Commencement of online application process: February 24, 2021

Conclusion of the online application process: April 30, 2021

Admit cards will be available form: May 20, 2021

NEST 2021 exam date: June 14, 2021

NEST 2021 result: June 30, 2021

NEST 2021: Steps to apply

1) Visit the official website, i.e., nestexam.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NEST 2021 application form’ (Once released)

3) A new page will appear on the screen.

4) Proceed with the application process.

5) Click on the submit option.