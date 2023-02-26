NEST 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know How to Fill Application Form at nestexam.in
NEST 2023 Application Form Release Date And Time: The registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 will begin tomorrow, February 27, 2023. Students who are looking for NEST 2023 Application Form should visit the official website — nestexam.in and register themselves by providing the basic details. According to the academic calendar, NEST 2023 examination will be conducted on June 24, 2023.
WHY IS NEST EXAM CONDUCTED?
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Applicants from across the country must be aware of the NEST 2023 eligibility criteria, the official website, important dates, and steps to fill up application form.
NEST REGISTRATION 2023: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
|Name of the Event
|Check Important Dates Here
|Online Application Begins
|27.02. 2023
|Last Date to Apply
|17.05.2023 (Wednesday)
|Admit Card Download
|12.06.2023 (Monday)
|Date of Examination
|24.06.2023 (Saturday)
|Date of Result Announcement
|10.07.2023(Monday)
NEST ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
In order to fill up the application form, a candidate must qualify for all four eligibility criteria as given below. They are as follows.
- Candidates in the Unreserved and OBC categories must have been born on or after August 01, 2003. The age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ ST/ Divyangjan candidates.
- Class XII qualifying examination must have passed in either 2021 or 2022. Candidates appearing in 2023 are also eligible. (Where only Letter Grade is given by the Board, a certificate from the Board specifying equivalent percentage marks will be required. In the absence of such a certificate the decision of the respective Admission Committees will be final.)
- At least 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.
- Candidate should secure a position in the NEST 2023 merit list.
NEST APPLICATION FEE
|Name of the Category
|Check Fee As Per Category
|Female applicant
|Rs 600
|Applicant of SC/ST/Divyangjan category
|Rs 600
|Male/Others applicant of the General/OBC category
|Rs 1200
NISER NEST Application Form 2023: Steps To Follow
- Visit the official website at nestexam.in.
Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.
Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NEST 2023 application form
Upload scanned documents. Pay the fee. Submit the form.
Download, save, and print the confirmation page.
For more details, track the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023.
