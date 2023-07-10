Home

NEST Result Declared at nestexam.in; Check NISER SMAS Scores, Direct Link, Other Details Here

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Announces NTA UGC June NET Final Result Date

NEST 2023 Result Download Link: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) result have been declared today, July 10, 2023. The National Entrance Screening Test is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Along with the answer key, question papers for all the shifts have also been published on the website. Candidates can download the NEST Result 2023 by visiting the official website – nestexam.in.

NEST Result 2023 – Release Date And Time

NEST Answer Key 2023:June 26, 2023

Online portal to challenge the answer keys : 28.06.2023(Wednesday) – 30.06.2023 (Friday)

Date of Result Announcement: 10.07.2023(Monday)

NEST 2023 Answer Key – Download Link

NEST Result 2023: How to Download NEST Answer Key Online? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website at . Click on the link that reads,” Keys of Biology Shift I.” Or Depending upon your subject, click on the answer key link. A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Your NEST Answer Key 2023 will appear on the device. Download, save, and print the answer key pdf for future reference.

The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list. For more details, track the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023.

