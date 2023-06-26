Home

Education

NEST 2023 Result Date: How to Check Answer Key, Question Paper at nestexam.in

NEST 2023 Result Date: How to Check Answer Key, Question Paper at nestexam.in

NEST 2023 Result Date: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) answer keys have been released today, June 26, 2023. The National Entrance Screening Test is a compulsory test for students se

NEST 2023 Result Date: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) answer keys have been released today, June 26, 2023. The National Entrance Screening Test is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Along with the answer key, question papers for all the shifts have also been published on the website. Candidates can download the NEST Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – nestexam.in.

NEST 2023 Answer Key – Objection Dates

The question papers have been published for all the papers such as Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Students who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections, if any, against it. The last date to raise objections is June 30, 2023. “Online portal to challange the answer keys : 28.06.2023(Wednesday) – 30.06.2023 (Friday),” reads the statement on the website. According to the academic calendar, NEST 2023 examination was conducted on June 24, 2023. The NEST result 2023 will be announced on July 10.

You may like to read

NEST Result 2023 – Release Date And Time

NEST Answer Key 2023:June 26, 2023

Online portal to challenge the answer keys : 28.06.2023(Wednesday) – 30.06.2023 (Friday)

Date of Result Announcement: 10.07.2023(Monday)

NEST Result 2023: How to Download NEST Answer Key Online? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website at .

Click on the link that reads,” Keys of Biology Shift I.” Or Depending upon your subject, click on the answer key link.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download, save, and print the answer key pdf.

The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list. For more details, track the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.