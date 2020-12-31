The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the dates of the upcoming CBSE class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021- Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results Around July 15

“Keeping the COVID -19 pandemic in mind and adhering to the principle of ‘Safety with Education’, CBSE will adopt various measures for the safety and security of every student. I can assure you that board exams will be conducted with the same proficiency as JEE and NEET exams,” Pokhriyal said. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Exam Dates For CBSE, Other State Boards | Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 date sheet announcement amid rising cases of Covid-19 has triggered a meme fest on social media. Most of the students expressed happiness over the announcement with many thanking the government for giving enough time to the students. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Interaction With Teachers Postponed

Here is a look at some of the memes and jokes under the trending hashtag #CBSE

10th and 12th students after knowing that the board exams will commence from 4th of May :#CBSE pic.twitter.com/dzRGUP8FXp — Anirudh Sharma (@Anirudh78867581) December 31, 2020

Pic1: Me Planning To Enjoying New Year

Pic2: After Knowing #CBSE Will Announce #cbseboardexams Date pic.twitter.com/ofOhsYRkrK — ᏒᎪhuᏞ ᏦumᎪᏒ☣️ (@its_rahulkr) December 31, 2020