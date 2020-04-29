New Delhi: The University Grant Commission on Wednesday said that the new academic session for freshers will begin in universities from September and it will begin in August for students who have already enrolled. Also Read - New Semesters From September Instead of July? UGC-Appointed Panel Recommends to Government

Issuing guidelines, the UGC said the varsities may chalk out own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic.

It further added that the extension of six months should be granted to MPhil, PhD students; viva-voice be conducted through video conference.

The UGC said that the universities may follow six-day week pattern and devise proforma to record travel or stay history of staff, students for lockdown period.

“Terminal semester exams will be held in the month of July. A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations,” the UGC said in its guidelines.

The UGC also said that the Intermediate Semester Students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. “In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July,” it said.

It also added that the universities may conduct the practical examinations and Viva-Voce Examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters.

“Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time. Universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours,” it said.