New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Check NDWBF Date, Timings, Ticket Prices, Other Details

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is one of the important events in the publishing world. Check important details about the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024, including ticket prices, location, timings, and crucial updates for your visit.

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is one of the important events in the publishing world. This year, NDWBF 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between February 10 to 18, 2024 in newly constructed Halls 1-5 at the centrally located Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The National Book Trust, India (under the Ministry of Education, Government of India) organizes this fair; meanwhile, ITPO (under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce) is the co-organizer/venue partner of the fair. Check important details about the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024, including ticket prices, location, timings, and crucial updates for your visit.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 Date And Timings

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is scheduled to begin on February 10, 2024. Meanwhile, the fair will conclude on 18, 2024. Every day, the fair will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at 8:00 PM.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 Ticket Price

As per media reports, visitors are required to pay an entry fee of Rs 10-20.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 Theme

The 51st New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is themed around ” Multi-lingual India, A Living Tradition.”

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 Details

Organizer: National Book Trust, India Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India

National Book Trust, India Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India Co-organizer: India Trade Promotion Organization, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India

India Trade Promotion Organization, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India Venue: Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110001

Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110001 Duration & Timings: 10 February to 18 February 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Check the Nearest Metro Station

The Supreme Court metro station on the Blue Line is the closest to Pragati Maidan. "Today, Indian publishing stands poised at significant crossroads towards the path of growth. NDWBF offers the exhibitors a unique opportunity for business with this growing book industry. It is also an ideal venue for promoting titles, co-publication arrangements and trade. Besides the many literary and publishing conferences and programmes that are organized during the Fair, it opens up a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of South Asia. The Fair attracts participation from major publishing houses across the globe," reads the brochure.

