New Low In Ads: FIITJEE Slammed For Mocking Ex-Female Student Who Left It For Another Coaching Institute; IRS Officer Reacts

Leading education institution FIITJEE is making headlines these days with its newly published advertisement. The advertisement showed a female student’s image depicting declining performance after leaving their coaching centres. As per the ad, the female students had left FIITJEE and had joined another institute. Using derogatory terms such as ‘EVIL’ for another institute, the advertisement shamed the female student.

Calling it a ‘new low’ in advertisements, the deputy commissioner of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) brought keen eyeballs to a newspaper ad by the institute. Sharing a post on X, Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia wrote,” You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don’t believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child.”

A new low in advertisements @fiitjee . You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don’t believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child. pic.twitter.com/W18Rd9rh1s — Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia (@katyayani13) March 17, 2024

What does the FIITJEE Ad Claim?

As per the FIITJEE ad claim, “She started her journey with FIIT JEE in Class IX In Dec 2020 and her 80% of JEE Main & Advanced course was already over when her parents were lured by this EVIL Institute. She was a top performer at FIIT JEE Delhi-NCR & has now performed behind many FIIT JEE students. With the pedigree of FIIT JEE, she would have achieved NTA score 99.99 even by self-study, So, the contribution of the EVIL Institute in her performance is -ve. Had she remained with FIITJEE, she could have achieved a clear 100 NTA Score.

