New Zealand Student Visa: Complete Guide To Check Eligibility, Processing Fee, Documents & Post-Study Work Permit

As per Indian government data, around 1,600 Indians were pursuing studies in New Zealand last year. According to Education New Zealand, the country approved 1,677 student visa applications from India between last December and February this year.

New Delhi: New Zealand, known for its sparkling lakes, snow-capped mountains and stunning coastlines, has become a popular destination for education amongst students in India and worldwide. The University of Auckland and University of Otago are two of the best New Zealand universities 2023 which rank amongst the world’s top universities. Apart from this, the quality of student life and the availability of job opportunities in New Zealand are some of the attractive incentives of study in New Zealand.

According to Stats, New Zealand, the lead agency for government-held data in the country, the unemployment rate in New Zealand is as low as 3.4 per cent. The country also offers post-study work rights of up to three years. Here’s are the details you need to know regarding New Zealand student visa.

Qualification quired to apply for New Zealand Student Visa

In order to travel to New Zealand with a student visa, an international student must fulfil the following criteria:

Applicant must have confirmed offer letter for a course registered under the Ministry of Education of New Zealand or NZQA.

It is mandatory for the applicants to show proof of INR 8,00,000 approx for a year in order to stay in New Zealand for study.

An applicant must maintain NZD 1250 per month in order to survive in New Zealand.

A ticket not to New Zealand but elsewhere to prove that the applicant actually has enough expenses to study and stay in New Zealand.

New Zealand Student Visa Application Cost

New Zealand Visa Cost: Students who are submitting their Student Visa Application online are required to pay a base Visa fee of NZD 375 which is INR 19,200 (approximately).

Candidates who are applying for their Student Visa online from New Delhi are required to pay NZD 430 which is INR 22,000 (approximately) as the receiving centre fees (New Delhi).

Those applying for a student visa in New Zealand on paper (offline mode) should note that the immigration costs would be INR 22,600, in addition to this students are required to pay a receiving Centre fee of INR 1,520.

Applicants are still required to check the official website before applying for the exact amount charged. New Zealand student visas for Indians would cost around INR 24,000 for an offline application.

New Zealand Student Visa Documents Required

Valid passport – Your passport must be valid for at least three months beyond your period of stay in New Zealand

Completed Student Visa Application Form (INZ 1012)

Application fee payment receipt

An offer of a place – You need to have an offer of a place from a New Zealand institute/university. The forms are usually issued after the tuition fees have been received

Letter from your current institution confirming your status as a study abroad student

Health insurance receipt

You may be required to show Health and Character certificates, to prove that your intention of staying in New Zealand is genuine

Two passport-sized photographs

Note: Additional documentation may be required. During the personal interview, additional documents may be requested by the interviewer. These may be documents to prove evidence of academic or financial status.

Transcripts, diplomas, degrees, or certificates from schools you attended

Scores from tests that your college required, such as TOEFL, GRE, or GMAT scores

How you will pay for all educational, living and travel costs

New Zealand Student Visa – Work Policy for Students

The work policy for all student visas for New Zealand is similar regardless of the type of the student visa and differs primarily with the course of study in New Zealand. With a New Zealand student visa 2023, candidates can generally work part-time for up to 20 hours in a week.

Student has a scheduled break in his or her study period and is studying full time for at least 1 academic year in a course worth more than 120 credit points.

Student has a Christmas and New Year holiday period and is studying full time for at least 1 academic year in a course worth more than 120 credit points.

Student is enrolled in a Masters by research in New Zealand or PhD program in a New Zealand university.

Student has a Christmas and New Year holiday period or holiday period between school years and is in the last two years of secondary education.

In the case of Pathway Student Visa, the work limits in the holidays depends on the students course of study whereas in the case of an Exchange Student Visa for New Zealand, the work limits of the student depend on the student’s age as well as the student’s duration of study.

New Zealand Student Visa Processing Time

The average time which is taken for the processing of a student visa for New Zealand varies depending on the type of the student visa issued.

Fee Paying Student Visa- 35 days

Exchange Student Visa- 8 days

Foreign Govt. Supported Student Visa- 80 days

Pathway Student Visa- 35 days

