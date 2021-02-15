The Gujarat Public Service Commission has released the GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Professor Post in Biochemistry. The candidates who had appeared for the GPSC prelims exam can download the answer key from the official website of the commission i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The prelims exam for Assistant Professor Post in Biochemistry was held on February 14, 2021. Also Read - GPSC Prelims 2019: Answer Key Released, Download From gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat Public Service Commission official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Latest News or Event” section available on the Home Page.

Step 3: Go to the link “GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Professor, Biochemistry Post”.

Step 4: Check and download the GPSC answer key 2021 for future reference. You can also take a printout.

The candidates must note that they can raise the objection against GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 on or before February 22, 2021. The candidates can submit their objections with reference to the Master Question Paper available on the official website.

The objection must be submitted question wise concerning the Master Question Paper. The commission will not consider question numbers and options other than the provisional answer key (Master Question Paper).

Candidates are advised to submit their objection for GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 before the prescribed date, February 22, 2021.