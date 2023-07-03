NExT Exam: From Schedule, Eligibility to Number of Attempt; Check FAQs Here

Home

NExT Exam 2023: The Government has already released a gazette notification on National Medical Commission (NMC)’s National Exit Test Regulations 2023 for the upcoming NExT examination. As per the National Exit Test Regulations, 2023 PDF, the regulation includes guidelines on the NExT exam pattern, utility of the NExT score, eligibility criteria, and other details. In this article, we have tried to answer all of your important questions related to the NExT Exam. More information on the exam pattern and other important details can be found in the article below.

What is NExT exam?

The National Exit Test (NExT) will be held to

Certify the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination.

Determine the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance Examination for admission to courses of Postgraduate Medical Education.

Who Can Appear For the NExT Exam? Or Any Eligibility Criteria to Appear For the Exam?

The following shall undertake the National Exit Test (NExT)

All undergraduate medical students pursuing the degree of MBBS in all Medical Colleges as approved by the National Medical Commission including Institutes of National Importance. All Foreign Medical Graduates fulfilling the requirement of foreign medical graduate Licentiate Regulation by the National Medical Commission for the purpose of obtaining a licence to practice medicine as a registered medical practitioner in India and for enrollment in the State Register or the National Register, as the case may be in such manner as may be specified by regulations. Any other person with a Medical Degree for purposes such as pursuing an academic course, observership or any other purposes as may be specified and approved by the National Medical Commission through due notification or regulations from time to time. All those who have been granted a Licence to practice and are Registered in the National Medical Register / State Medical Register as the case may as per applicable regulation at that time for such practice &who wish to take admission to Postgraduate courses in broad specialities.

What is the NExT Exam Pattern?

The NExT exam will be held in two steps. They are Step 1 and Step 2. Check exam pattern below.

NExT Step 1 shall be a Theory Examination. The Questions shall be one or more than one type of Multiple-Choice Type. The Examinations shall be conducted through a Computer Based Online mode. The Commission will specify by regulations and/or by notification the manner of conducting common counselling by the designated authority for admission to the postgraduate broad specialties seats in the medical institutions. The Government of India will decide and notify the agency of counseling of all broad specialties postgraduate seats. The Examination shall consist of Six papers covering subjects of III MBBS /Final MBBS, both Part

1 and Part 2: Medicine and allied disciplines, Surgery and allied disciplines, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Otorhinolaryngology, and Ophthalmology.

NEXT Step 2 shall be a Practical /Clinical and Viva Voce Examination covering seven clinical subjects/disciplines.

The examination shall be Objective Structured, Clinical Case Based, Simulated Cases /Patients aimed at evaluating Practical /Clinical skills, clinical decision-making and communication skills expected of an Indian Medical Graduate.

The examination shall be held in person and shall be conducted by the respective state Health Universities / Institutions following the standards and guidelines provided by the Commission. Where state Health Universities do not exist, the Commission shall decide on the University/ Institution authorized to conduct NExT Step 2 for respective college.

How many attempts are there in NExT exam? There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 1 provided the candidate has passed both NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course.

There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 2 provided the candidate has passed NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course. How long is the NExT 1 exam valid? Or How to Use NExT Scores? Eligibility of an Indian Medical Graduate for Provisional registration to pursue Internship as governed by the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations 2021of the National Medical Commission A Medical student from a college recognized by the Commission for imparting undergraduate medical education shall be eligible for Compulsory Rotating Internship provided all of the following criteria are met: Pass in each of the six Theory Papers of NExT Step-1 as provided in Section 2.3 (2) as indicated above. AND

Pass in III MBBS/ Final MBBS (Part 2) Practical / Clinical Examination as regulated by the concerned University/Institution. Eligibility of a Foreign Medical Graduate for Provisional Registration to pursue Internship as governed by the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations2021 of the National Medical Commission. A medical student who has completed undergraduate medical education overseas and has fulfilled the applicable requirements provided in the Foreign Medical Graduate Regulations of the Commission shall be eligible for Compulsory Rotating Internship as approved for such students provided the following criteria are met: a) Pass in each of the six Theory Papers of NExT Step 1 as provided in Section 2.3 (2) as indicated above. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below. NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023 Direct Link

What happens if you fail NExT Step 2? A NExT Step 2 Supplementary Examination shall be held twice a year and is restricted to only those candidates who have failed in one or more of the seven subjects and are required to repeat subjects. If a candidate fails in more than three subjects, she/He must appear in all the seven subjects afresh in supplementary examination. There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 2 provided the candidate has passed NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course. What is the Tie-breaker rule for the generation of rank? The Normalized sum of raw scores obtained in each paper /subject in single NExT step-1 examination. Method of Normalization of sum of raw scores for across NExT Step-I examination cycle will be notified as and when necessary, by the commission.

Candidate with Lower attempts of NExT step-1 will be given higher rank

Candidate with Higher marks in following order of preference will be given higher rank: 1. Medicine and allied disciplines, 2. Surgery and allied disciplines 3. Obstetrics and Gynaecology 4. Paediatrics 5. Otorhinolaryngology 6. Ophthalmology Time Schedule of NExT Examination and associated events

The time schedule of the entire process of NExT Examination, internship and admission to broad specialty Postgraduate courses shall be announced by the Commission and other bodies authorized by the Commission. The proposed / likely time schedules are provided in the table below subject to changes as may be necessary

from time to time and duly notified appropriately. Sl. No. Event Date of Exam / Commencement Date of Result/ Completion 1 NExT Step I May/November 1st week June/December 2 III MBBS /FINAL MBBS PART 2 Practical / Clinical University Examination 1st Week June/December 3rd Week June / December 3 Internship 1st January/July 31st December/30th June following year 4 NExT Step 2 Regular 3rd Week June/ Dec 4th week of June/Dec 5 NExT Step 2 Supplementary 1st week Sep/March 3rd week Sep/March 6 Post Graduate Admission May-June (Counselling) 30th June 7 Postgraduate Course 1st July/ 1st week January ————– 8

