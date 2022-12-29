NExT Exam: NMC Drafts Guidelines on Schedule, Duration, Papers; Likely to Replace NEET PG

NExT VS NEET PG Exam: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is expected to be replaced by NExT. One can check the draft guidelines pdf by visiting the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.

NExT VS NEET PG: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which is required for admission to postgraduate medical programmes and a licence to practise medicine in India. As per the draft guidelines, NExT will be held as two separate exams known as ‘Steps’. Step 1 will be a theory exam. It will be held in the second week of December. Meanwhile, Step 2 will be a practical exam and will be held in the second week of March. One can check the draft guidelines pdf by visiting the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.

NExT Step 1 will be a theoretical examination with multiple choice questions that will be conducted in computer-based test mode in accordance with NMC guidelines, while Step 2 will be a practical and viva voce examination. The NExT Step 1 exam will consist of six papers covering subjects of MBBS third year of the final year, both part 1 and part 2

Medicine and allied disciplines

Surgery and allied disciplines

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Otorhinolaryngology

Ophthalmology

Applied aspects of all subjects covered under I MBBS and II MBBS

Applied aspects of all subjects covered under III MBBS /Final MBBS Part l

All those students who have completed the III MBBS/ final MBBS course from a medical college recognized by the commission shall be eligible to appear in the examination. There shall be a regular NExT Step 1 exam held once a year prior to the university practical examination for the third MBBS (Part2)/final MBBS preceding Compulsory Rotating Internship.

NExt Step 2 will be a practical/clinical and viva voce examination covering seven clinical subjects/ disciplines.

Medicine and allied disciplines

Surgery and allied disciplines

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Otorhinolaryngology

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics and PMR (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation)

The marks in NExT Step 1 shall be calculated as whole number which shall serve as the Raw Scores with appropriate decimals and subsequently corresponding Percentages [marks out of a maximum of 100] with appropriate decimals may be calculated if required. NExT 2 Examinations results shall be declared as only Pass / Fail based on the acquisition of appropriate competence that is being evaluated.

The time schedule of the entire process of NExT Examination, internship and admission to broad specialty Postgraduate courses shall be announced by the Commission and other bodies authorized by the Commission. The proposed / likely time schedules are provided in the table below subject to changes as may be necessary from time to time and duly notified appropriately.

Name of the Event Date of Exam/ commencement Date of result/ completion NExT Step I Regular December 2nd week January 2nd week NExT Step Supplementary III MBBS /FINAL MBBS PART 2 Practical / Clinical University Examination 1st week January 4th week January Internship February 1 February 28 following year NExT Step 2 Regular 2nd Week March Ist Week April NExT Step 2 Supplementary Post Graduate Admission May-June June 30 Postgraduate Course July 1

“There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 2 provided the candidate has passed both NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course, “NMC in an official notification said. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of National Medical Commission (NMC).