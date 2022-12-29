Top Recommended Stories
NExT Exam: NMC Drafts Guidelines on Schedule, Duration, Papers; Likely to Replace NEET PG
NExT VS NEET PG Exam: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is expected to be replaced by NExT. One can check the draft guidelines pdf by visiting the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.
NExT VS NEET PG: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which is required for admission to postgraduate medical programmes and a licence to practise medicine in India. As per the draft guidelines, NExT will be held as two separate exams known as ‘Steps’. Step 1 will be a theory exam. It will be held in the second week of December. Meanwhile, Step 2 will be a practical exam and will be held in the second week of March. One can check the draft guidelines pdf by visiting the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.
NExT Exam VS NEET PG Exam
The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is expected to be replaced by NExT.
All You Need to Know About NExT Step 1 Examination
NExT Step 1 will be a theoretical examination with multiple choice questions that will be conducted in computer-based test mode in accordance with NMC guidelines, while Step 2 will be a practical and viva voce examination. The NExT Step 1 exam will consist of six papers covering subjects of MBBS third year of the final year, both part 1 and part 2
- Medicine and allied disciplines
- Surgery and allied disciplines
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Paediatrics
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Ophthalmology
- Applied aspects of all subjects covered under I MBBS and II MBBS
- Applied aspects of all subjects covered under III MBBS /Final MBBS Part l
All those students who have completed the III MBBS/ final MBBS course from a medical college recognized by the commission shall be eligible to appear in the examination. There shall be a regular NExT Step 1 exam held once a year prior to the university practical examination for the third MBBS (Part2)/final MBBS preceding Compulsory Rotating Internship.
NExT Step 2 Exam: All You Need to Know
NExt Step 2 will be a practical/clinical and viva voce examination covering seven clinical subjects/ disciplines.
- Medicine and allied disciplines
- Surgery and allied disciplines
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Paediatrics
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopaedics and PMR (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation)
NExT Scores
The marks in NExT Step 1 shall be calculated as whole number which shall serve as the Raw Scores with appropriate decimals and subsequently corresponding Percentages [marks out of a maximum of 100] with appropriate decimals may be calculated if required. NExT 2 Examinations results shall be declared as only Pass / Fail based on the acquisition of appropriate competence that is being evaluated.
NeXT Exam Schedule PDF
NExT Dates Schedule
The time schedule of the entire process of NExT Examination, internship and admission to broad specialty Postgraduate courses shall be announced by the Commission and other bodies authorized by the Commission. The proposed / likely time schedules are provided in the table below subject to changes as may be necessary from time to time and duly notified appropriately.
Name of the Event
Date of Exam/ commencement
Date of result/ completion
NExT Step I Regular
December 2nd week
January 2nd week
NExT Step Supplementary
III MBBS /FINAL MBBS PART 2 Practical / Clinical University Examination
1st week January
4th week January
Internship
February 1
February 28 following year
NExT Step 2 Regular
2nd Week March
Ist Week April
NExT Step 2 Supplementary
Post Graduate Admission
May-June
June 30
Postgraduate Course
July 1
“There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 2 provided the candidate has passed both NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course, “NMC in an official notification said. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of National Medical Commission (NMC).
