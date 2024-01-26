Home

NMC Seeks Comments From Stakeholders On implementation of National Exit Test(NExT); Submit Feedback by Feb 7

NMC New Guidelines: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an important notice, inviting comments from all stakeholders on the implementation and conduct of the National Exit Test (NExT).

NMC New Guidelines: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an important notice, inviting comments from all stakeholders on the implementation and conduct of the National Exit Test (NExT). “As per the recommendations of the Committee constituted by the approval of Union Health Minister to examine the implementation/preparation of conducting the National Exit Test (NExT) exam, the valuable feedback of all the stakeholders is invited by the NMC,” the Commission said in a public notice.

In this regard, the stakeholders are requested to go-through the NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023, the notice stated. All the stakeholders concerned have been asked to submit their feedback online by February 7, 2024. Check notice below:-

In October 2023, The Union Health Ministry has constituted a seven-member committee to examine the preparedness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch. Speaking of the seven-member committee, the health ministry stated that the committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system. “It has been decided to constitute a committee with approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT,” the health ministry said in an order said. The committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system. The committee will examine the application of NExT as a final year examination, PG entrance and licentiate exam and if there is a need to limit its application.

The NMC in its National Exit Test (NEXT) regulations 2023 issued in June had stated that the exam will be conducted in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice in a one-year period. The National Exit Test (NExT) is likely to be held in August 2025 for the final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch.

The National Exit Test (NExT) will be held to

Certify the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination.

Determine the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance Examination for admission to courses of Postgraduate Medical Education

The Commission shall specify, from time to time, by appropriate regulations and/or notification the applicable manner of utilizing the results of the NExT for the purpose of admission to postgraduate courses in broad medical specialties through mechanisms such as common counselling by designated authority.

“It is implied that whenever the NExT is in force, the corresponding equivalent existing examinations shall be phased out/cease to be applicable for the purpose for which the NExT shall be appropriate,” the regulations said.

