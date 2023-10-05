Home

NExT Exam For 2020 Batch: Health Ministry Constitutes 7-Member Committee to Examine Preparedness of Medical Colleges

For the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch, the Union Health Ministry has constituted a seven-member committee to examine the preparedness of states and medical colleges.

NExT Exam Regulations ‘Shortly’; NMC Directs States/UTs Medical Colleges to Announce Final MBBS Completion Date

NExT Exam 2023: The Union Health Ministry has constituted a seven-member committee to examine the preparedness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch. Earlier on July 13, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian Regulatory body, deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) examination for the final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch. “All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” NMC in an official notice said.

NExT Exam Update: Role of seven-member committee for National Exit Test (NExT)

Speaking of the seven-member committee, the health ministry stated that the committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system. “It has been decided to constitute a committee with approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT,” the health ministry said in an order issued on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system.

“The committee will examine the application of NExT as a final year examination, PG entrance and licentiate exam and if there is a need to limit its application. It will examine the preparedness of the states, universities and medical colleges for implementation of the proposed system for the batch 2020 and suggest measures for preparations and provide a roadmap for operationalisation of NExT for batch 2020 or later,” an official said quoting the order, PTI reported. The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within two weeks from its constitution.

The NMC in its National Exit Test (NEXT) regulations 2023 issued in June had stated that the exam will be conducted in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice in a one-year period. The National Exit Test (NExT) is likely to be held in August 2025 for the final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch.

What is NExT exam? Will It Replace NEET PG?

The National Exit Test (NExT) will be held to

Certify the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination.

Determine the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance Examination for admission to courses of Postgraduate Medical Education.

In simple words, according to the NMC, the NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and serve as a licentiate examination. It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities.

NExT Step 1 Exam Date – Check Tentative Schedule

Sources said that NExT Step 2 will be held in February, as per a PTI report. Those who won’t be able to appear in the August 2025 exam can appear in the February exam. Those who fail to clear NExT exam Step 1 or are not satisfied with their ranks can also appear in the February exam. There will be just one counselling for admission to PG courses in a year. However, students can appear for medical PG counselling for the next session based on their NExt February exam. As per the National Exit Test Regulations-2023, the NExT Step 2 results shall be declared as only “pass or fail” based on the acquisition of appropriate competence that is being evaluated. The marks from NExT Step 2 will be considered to prepare a merit list for admission into broad speciality PG seats.

(With Inputs From PTI)

