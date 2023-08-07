Home

NExT Step 1 Exam in February 2028 For 2024 MBBS Batch; Check CBME Regulation, Academic Calendar Here

New Delhi: The first edition of the National Exit Test (NExT) will be held in 2028. Announcing the proposed academic calendar in the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) regulations 2023 pdf, the

NExT Exam Regulations ‘Shortly’; NMC Directs States/UTs Medical Colleges to Announce Final MBBS Completion Date

New Delhi: The first edition of the National Exit Test (NExT) will be held in 2028. Announcing the proposed academic calendar in the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) regulations 2023 pdf, the National Medical Commission(NMC) stated that the NExT Step 1 examination will be held in February 2028. Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the NExT Step 2 examination in February 2029. The 2023-2024 MBBS students will be the first and foremost batch to take the examination.

To recall our readers, On the advice of the Ministry, the NEXT examination has been deferred till further notice. “All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” reads the official notification. Check the examination schedule and other details here.

NExT Exam Deferred Notice – PDF

NExT Exam: Check Academic Calendar Here

Recently, NMC released the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Regulation, 2023. The new Graduate Medical Education Regulations attempt to stand on the shoulder of the contributions and efforts of resource persons, teachers, and students (past and present). It intends to take the learner to provide health care to the evolving needs of the nation and the world.

No Admission Beyond August 30 From Academic Year 2024-25

According to the guidelines, the Universities will organize admission timing and admission process in such a way that teaching in the first Professional year commences with induction through the Foundation Course by August 1 of each year from the academic year 2024-25. There will be no admission of students in respect of any academic session beyond August 30 from the academic year 2024-25.

Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Regulation, 2023 – PDF Direct Link

CBME Curriculum Regulation 2023: Duration, CourseWork

Every learner will have to undergo a period of certified study extending over 4 and a half academic years, divided into four professional years from the date of commencement of the course to the date of completion of examination which shall be followed by one year of compulsory rotating internship. Each academic year will have at least 39 teaching weeks with a minimum of eight hours of working on each day including one hour as a lunch break. Didactic lectures will not exceed one-third of the schedule; two third of the schedule will include interactive sessions, practicals, clinical or/and group discussions. The learning process should include clinical experiences, a problem-oriented approach, case studies, and community health care activities.

NEET VS NExT Exam? Which is Tough to Crack?

While inaugurating the different units including an emergency department, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Rae Bareli, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the newly introduced NExT will not be more tougher than the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET). However, aspirants will get their MBBS degrees from their individual universities and colleges. But in order to be eligible for a postgraduate seat, they will be required to clear the NExT examination.

