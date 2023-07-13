Home

NExT Exam Deferred Till Further Notice: Ministry of Health

NExT Exam 2023 Update: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday announced that the National Exit Test (NExT) examination has been deferred.

Students, doctors oppose NExT exam gazette, NMC regulations.(Twitter:@DrJitendraAIMSA)

NExT Exam 2023 Update: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday announced that the National Exit Test (NExT) examination has been deferred. The exam has been deferred till further directions on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” NMC in an official notice said. Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, Dr. Yogender Malik, a member of the NMC Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) shared the NMC’s official notice.

Dear Students pls see#NExT related notice pic.twitter.com/PGJExUTCLq — Dr Yogender Malik (@dryogendermalik) July 13, 2023

The Government released a gazette notification on National Medical Commission (NMC)’s National Exit Test Regulations 2023 for the upcoming NExT examination on June 28. As per the National Exit Test Regulations, 2023 PDF, the regulation includes guidelines on the NExT exam pattern, utility of the NExT score, eligibility criteria, and other details.

NExT Exam 2023 Notice PDF: Direct Link

If going by the previous notification, the National Exit Test (NExT) would form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination. “These regulations shall be called the NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023. These regulations shall come into force at once from the date of their publication in the official gazette,” reads the official statement.

During a recent interaction with students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the NExT exam will not be implemented for the 2019 MBBS batch.

Taking to Twitter, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India thanked the minister and NMC for the step. “We thank @MoHFW_INDIA and @mansukhmandviya & @ianilradadiya sir for their promptness in resolving the situation at hand and stepping in at the right time. We hope the upcoming draft is much more student friendly and rationale (for all IMGs & FMGEs). We are working closely with @NMC_IND & @MoHFW_INDIA to ensure the same,” tweeted FORDA.

