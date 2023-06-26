Home

NFAT Exam City Slip 2023 Released at nat.nta.ac.in; Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

NFAT Exam City Slip 2023 Download Link: All those candidates who have filled up the application form can download the NTA NFAT exam city slip 2023 at nat.nta.ac.in.

NFAT Exam City Slip 2023 Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the National Forensic Admission Test (NFAT) 2023 examination. All those candidates who have filled up the application form can download the NTA NFAT exam city slip 2023 by visiting the official website – nat.nta.ac.in. This year, the testing agency will conduct the NFAT examination on July 1, 2.

This exam is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, and PG Diploma courses offered by NFSU. NTA has been entrusted by NFSU with the task of conducting the National Forensic Admission Test. The Test will be held in the Computerised Test Mode. The candidates are advised to check/download the same using their registered Email ID or Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://nat.nta.ac.in.

“This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately,” NTA in an official notification said. In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011- 40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at nfat@nta.ac.in.

NTA NFAT Exam City Slip 2023: Direct Link

NTA NFAT Exam Schedule 2023: Direct Link

How to Download NTA NFAT Exam City Slip 2023?

Visit the official website of the NTA National Forensic Admission Test (NFAT) at nat.nta.ac.in. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “Download NFAT -2023 CITY INTIMATION.” Enter your Email ID, date of birth, and security pin. Your NTA NFAT 2023 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA NFAT Admit Card 2023

NTA will soon publish the admit card on its official website. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA websites: www.nta.ac.in or https://nat.nta.ac.in and/or NFSU website: www.nfsu.ac.in for the latest updates related to the Examination.

