NHB Recruitment 2023: How To Apply At nhb.org.in

NHB Recruitment 2023: Apply For General Manager, Assistant General Manager Posts At nhb.org.in

The application fee for the latest recruitment drive by NHB is Rs 850. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories will be paying Rs 175.

Last date to apply for NHB recruitment 2023 is October 18.

Those who wish to work in the banking sector, can now apply for various positions offered by National Housing Bank (NHB). The bank has opened the application window for recruitment to the posts of General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Chief Economist, Senior Project Finance Officer, Project Finance Officer and Application Developers, among others. Candidates will be able to register for these vacancies on the official website of NBH at nhb.org.in. Last date to apply is October 18. The latest recruitment drive by NHB aims to fill up a total of 43 positions.

Application Fee For NHB Recruitment 2023

Exam Pattern For NHB Recruitment 2023

The written examination for the post of Assistant Manager will include topics from Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Applicants can also check out the official notification by the National Housing Bank here.

How To Apply For NHB Recruitment 2023?

In order to apply for the various positions offered by the National Housing Bank, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, visit the Opportunities@NHB tab

Step 3

Next, click on “Recruitment for various posts 2023-24” link

Step 4

After that, go to the application link for multiple positions including AM, GM, and AGM

Step 5

Next, register yourself on the website

Step 6

Fill out the application form

Step 7

Pay the fee as per the category you fall in and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 8

Last but not least, do not forget to download the application form, and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will also be able to directly apply for the NHB vacancies from here.

Candidates will also be able to gather further information at the official website of NBH at https://nhb.org.in.

