NHM MP CHO Result 2020: The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, has announced the community Health Officer Result 2019 on its official website mponline.gov.in.

All those who appeared for the exam are suggested to check their results as soon as possible. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students are advised to check their result later.

It must be noted that the NHM MP CHO Exam 2020 was conducted on December 10, 2020.

Here’s how you can check your NHM MP CHO Result 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NHM MP Community Health Officers (CHO) Result 2020’

Step 3: Now, fill in the details asked, including your application number and password

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference