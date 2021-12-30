NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested in government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for them. The National Health Mission (NHM), Satara has released the recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts including that of Medical Officer, DEIC Special Educator, Physiotherapist, SATS TB Supervisor, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, and others. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the above posts can apply online on or before January 10, 2022, on the official website, nhmsatararecruitment.com. A total of 146 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For HR Executive, Public Relations Officer Posts at ongcindia.com by Jan 4

NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Total Posts

Medical Officer: 17

DEIC Special Educator: 1

Physiotherapist: 1

SATS TB Supervisor: 01

Staff Nurse: 90

Counsellor: 4

Lab Technician: 2

Technician: 11

Pharmacist: 7

Facility Manager: 1

TBHV: 4

Block M&E: 3

Cold Chain Technician: 1

Accountant: 2

NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

Eligibility Criteria

Medical Officer (Ayush UG) (RBSK): MBBS/BAMS.

Ayush PG Medical Officer (Unani): MD (Unani).

DEIC Special Educator: B.Ed. Special education in the field of Mental Retardation/Diploma in early childhood special educational/B.Ed. Special Education/PG Diploma in Special Education, Multi Dis. Physical & Neuro recognized by rehabilitation council of India.

Physiotherapist: Physiotherapy Graduate Degree in 2 years Experience.

STS (RNTCP) TB Supervisor: Any Graduate with typing skills Marathi 30 & English 40. MSCIT. Permanent 2 wheeler Driving License.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to unreserved categories will pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to reserved categories must pay Rs. 300 as an application fee.

To know more about the education qualification, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), Satara.

Click Here: NHM Satara Recruitment Detailed Notification

To apply for the above posts, Candidates can click on the direct link given below.

Click Here: Apply Online For NHM Satara Recruitment 2022