NHM TN Recruitment 2021: The District Health Society, National Health Mission(NHM), Tamil Nadu has invited applications to recruit candidates for various posts including Mid Level Health Provider, Multipurpose Health Worker(Male), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form through offline mode on or before December 15, 2021.

NHM TN Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 7296 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP): 4848 Posts

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) /Health Inspector Grade-II: 2448 Posts

NHM TN Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must note that the maximum age limit for the above posts is 50 years. For more information regarding Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) /Health Inspector Grade posts, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Health Mission. To view the detailed notification, click here

To know more about the eligibility criteria for the Mid Level Health Provider posts, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Health Mission. To view the detailed notification, Click Here.

NHM TN Recruitment 2021: How to Apply