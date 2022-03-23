NHPC JE Admit Card 2022: NHPC Limited on Wednesday released the admit card for the posts of Junior Engineer. Candidates planning to appear for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2022 exam can download the admit card from the official website of NHPC —nhpcindia.com.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 40506 Posts Begins From March 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

NHPC JE Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Go to the official website of NHPC — nhpcindia.com .

. Click on the Careers section available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, ”Link to download Admit Card w.r.t. Advt. No. NH/Rectt/05/2021 ”

Now enter your User Id , password and click on submit option.

password and click on submit option. Your NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Check Examination Dates Here

Name of the Post Date of Computer Based Test (CBT) Junior Engineer (Civil) April 4, 2022 Junior Engineer (Electrical) April 5, 2022 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) April 6, 2022

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 133 vacant posts will be filled. Also Read - PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Peon Posts at pnbindia.in Before March 28

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 36 Posts at ongcindia.com| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here