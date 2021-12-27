NHPC Recruitment 2022: NHPC has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for various posts including Trainee Engineer Posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Trainee Officer Posts for Finance, Company Secretary. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at nhpcindia.com till January 17, 2022. The online application form has commenced from December 21, 2021.Also Read - Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 21 Posts on rrcnr.org Before Jan 27 | Check Details Here

Note, Only candidates who have valid GATE-2021 score with GATE Registration Number, candidates who have valid CA/CMA score with CA/CMA certificate, and candidates who have valid CS scores with CS membership certificate can register online in NHPC’s website www.nhpcindia.com against advertisement number NH/Rectt/04/2021. Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 136 Assistant Professor Posts | Apply Online at jkpsc.nic.in

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply For Counsellor, Other Posts on sainikschoolambikapur.org.in Before Jan 14

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Trainee Engineer (Civil): 29

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): 20

Trainee Engineer (Electrical): 4

Trainee Officer (Finance): 12

Trainee Officer (Company Secretary): 2

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer (Civil): Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology / B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology / B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Trainee Engineer (Electrical): Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology / B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Electrical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or AMIE (enrollment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of NHPC, www.nhpcindia.co.

Now click on the “ Career ” option.

” option. Click on the link that reads, ” Advertisement for recruitment of Trainee Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical), Trainee Officer (Finance) & Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) through GATE 2021 score, CA/CMA Score & CS Score respectively ,” to view detailed notification.

,” to view detailed notification. Now, click on the ” Click here for online application’ ‘ option available on the homepage.

‘ option available on the homepage. Fill the online application form.

After submission of the form, a candidate is required to make payment by clicking on the “Make Payment” tab and the status of the payment shall be updated within the next 24 hours.

Take the printout of the registration slip/form generated by the system for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 295 (including GST @ 18%) through online mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not pay

the registration fee.

Click Here: NHPC Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification