NHPC Recruitment 2022: NHPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer from Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering. Interested applicants can apply from the official website – nhpcindia.com. The online application window will be active from tomorrow, as of January 31, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is on or before February 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 133 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Over 600 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The online application starts: January 31, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: February 21, 2022.

NHPC Exam Date: to be released.

Junior Engineer (Civil): 68

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 34

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 31

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil) : Full-time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full-time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the above-mentioned posts, the maximum age as of February 1, 2022, is 30 years.

How to Apply Online?