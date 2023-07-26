Home

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 450 Vacancies From August 1 At newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: NIACL has released the recruitment notification for Administrative Officer Scale-I. The recruiters wish to fill a total of 450 vacancies across disciplines through their latest recruitment drive.

The application process will be open till August 21.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the recruitment notification for Administrative Officer Scale-I. The notice was issued on the company’s official website- newindia.co.in. The recruiters wish to fill a total of 450 vacancies across disciplines such as Generalists, Risk Engineers, Automobile Engineers, Legal, Accounts, Health, and IT. Before applying for the position, aspirants must make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria. Online applications for NIACL AO will be accepted from August 1 to August 21. Candidates will have to pay the NIACL AO application fee according to their category. The fee has been fixed at Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

The pay scale for an Administrative Officer in NIACL is Rs 80,000 per month, and once selected, a candidate can be located anywhere in the country.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for NIACL AO recruitment 2023 is expected to take place in stages. Following the Prelims Written Exam, the recruiters will conduct the Mains Written Exam. After this, the candidates will have to pass an interview, along with the document verification, and medical examination. The details about the selection process are given in the NIACL AO notification.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: How To Register

Visit the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited at newindia.co.in. Go to the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Careers’ section on the homepage of the website. Click on the link for “NIACL AO Recruitment 2023” to check out the detailed notification and instructions. If you are a new candidate, click on the ‘Register’ button to create a new account and file details, and generate login credentials. Fill out the Application Form. You need to fill in the required details including your personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience. Pay the application fee. Once the payment is successful, all you need to do is submit the application form.

Old candidates can directly login using their previously generated username and password. For more details, applicants need to visit the official visit of NIACL and read the notification.

