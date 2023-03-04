Home

Education

NIC Scientific & Technical Job 2023: Apply For 598 Posts at nielit.gov.in. Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here

NIC Scientific & Technical Job 2023: Apply For 598 Posts at nielit.gov.in. Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here

NIC Recruitment 2023: The last date to submit the application form is April 4, 2023.

Hiring Alert: The last date for submission of the application form is February 2, 2023.

NIC Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies here

Scientist B Group A: 71 posts

Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB: 196 posts

Scientific/Technical Assistant – ‘A’: 331 posts

NIC Scientific & Technical Job Salary Here

Scientist B Group A: Level-10 (Rs. 56100- Rs.177500)

Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB Group-B (Gazetted)L Level-7 (Rs. 44900- Rs.142400)

Scientific/Technical Assistant – ‘A’: Level-6 (Rs. 35400- Rs.112400)

NIC Scientific & Technical Job: Apply Now

NIC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

For Scientist B: A Pass in Bachelor Degree in Engineering OR Bachelor in Technology OR Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers OR Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers OR Master Degree in Science (MSc) OR Master Degree in Computer Application OR Master Degree in Engineering /Technology (ME /M.Tech) OR Master Degree in Philosophy (M Phil) in the field as mentioned below: Field (single or in combination amongst the below only): Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Computer Sciences, Communication, Computer and Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Cyber law, Electronics and Instrumentation.

NIC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the job can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

You may like to read

NIC Job Notification PDF Here Direct Link

How to Apply Online For NIC Jobs?

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through this advertisement carefully in detail for determining their eligibility as per laid down criteria for the post. The candidate shall submit only one application against each post. Failure to do so may lead to rejection/cancellation of the Application. The person selected may be posted anywhere in India and outside India in the interest of the Organization. Candidates are requested to apply only by ONLINE at https://www.calicut.nielit.in/nic23 between 04/03/2023 (10:00 a.m) & 04/04/2023 (5:30 p.m). No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have valid e-mail identification and active mobile number.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.