NIC Scientific & Technical Job 2023: Apply For 598 Posts at nielit.gov.in. Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here
NIC Recruitment 2023: The last date to submit the application form is April 4, 2023.
NIC Recruitment 2023: National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Scientific & Technical Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 4, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 598 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form and eligibility criteria here.
NIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates Here
- Start date for submission of applications: 04 March 2023 10:00 AM
- Last date for submission of applications: 04 April 2023 05:30 PM
- Date of Screening Test: will be announced later
NIC Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancies here
- Scientist B Group A: 71 posts
- Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB: 196 posts
- Scientific/Technical Assistant – ‘A’: 331 posts
NIC Scientific & Technical Job Salary Here
- Scientist B Group A: Level-10 (Rs. 56100- Rs.177500)
- Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB Group-B (Gazetted)L Level-7 (Rs. 44900- Rs.142400)
- Scientific/Technical Assistant – ‘A’: Level-6 (Rs. 35400- Rs.112400)
NIC Scientific & Technical Job: Apply Now
NIC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- For Scientist B: A Pass in Bachelor Degree in Engineering OR Bachelor in Technology OR Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers OR Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers OR Master Degree in Science (MSc) OR Master Degree in Computer Application OR Master Degree in Engineering /Technology (ME /M.Tech) OR Master Degree in Philosophy (M Phil) in the field as mentioned below: Field (single or in combination amongst the below only): Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Computer Sciences, Communication, Computer and Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Cyber law, Electronics and Instrumentation.
NIC Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the job can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
NIC Job Notification PDF Here Direct Link
How to Apply Online For NIC Jobs?
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through this advertisement carefully in detail for determining their eligibility as per laid down criteria for the post. The candidate shall submit only one application against each post. Failure to do so may lead to rejection/cancellation of the Application. The person selected may be posted anywhere in India and outside India in the interest of the Organization. Candidates are requested to apply only by ONLINE at https://www.calicut.nielit.in/nic23 between 04/03/2023 (10:00 a.m) & 04/04/2023 (5:30 p.m). No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have valid e-mail identification and active mobile number.
