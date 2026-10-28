NIC Winter Internship 2026: Rs 20,000 stipend, applications open November 2 | Check details

Thinking of applying to the Ministry of Electronics and IT internship? Selected candidates will get a taste of today’s hottest tech areas, including blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud computing, microservices, DevOps, data analytics and mobile computing.

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The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a notification for its two-month Winter Internship Programme 2026. The programme offers students an opportunity to develop technical skills and gain practical experience while working with a government organisation.

Selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month, or Rs 20,000 for the full two-month internship. Registration opens on November 2, and eligible candidates can apply through the official portal, dii.nic.in. The internship will run from December 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, and will be held in person at NIC headquarters in New Delhi.

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What are interns set to learn?

Over the course of the internship, selected candidates will get a taste of some of today’s hottest tech areas, from blockchain and cybersecurity to cloud computing, microservices, DevOps, data analytics and mobile computing.

As per the official notification, the programme will offer 50 seats. The internship may be extended by one Month, subject to the applicable conditions. If extended, interns will receive an additional stipend of Rs 10,000.

Candidates who can apply for the internship

Eligible students from technical and computer science-related courses can apply. They need at least 60 per cent in their last completed degree or qualifying exam, and must still be enrolled in the course.

The programme covers a broad mix of tech areas, from blockchain, cloud computing and data analytics to chatbots, cybersecurity and networking. There are also tracks in Java and Python programming, open application programming interfaces (APIs) and geographic information system (GIS) technology.

Eligible courses, academic years as follows

BE/BTech: Third year

BE/BTech (Lateral Entry): Third year

ME/MTech, MSc Computer Science or MSc Information Technology: First year

Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Second year

Dual-degree ME/MTech programmes: Fourth year

DoEACC ‘B’ Level: Diploma, graduation or DoEACC ‘A’ Level, as specified in the eligibility conditions

Candidates should refer to the official notification for a detailed course-wise eligibility requirements before applying.

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Will interns receive a gift?

Students who successfully complete the internship will receive a certificate upon completion of the programme.

The internship does not constitute employment with the National Informatics Centre. Candidates should read the official notification for the complete terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, selection criteria, and application instructions before registering.