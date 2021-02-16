New Delhi: The registration window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021 will be closed on Wednesday by National Institute of Design (NID). Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so by visiting the official admissions website of NID, admissions.nid.edu today itself. Also Read - IGNOU TEE 2019: November 5 Last Date to Register, Apply on ignou.ac.in

To fill the application form and for registration, candidates need to visit the official admission portal of NID and fill out the application form with all the required details and documents. Candidates must note that they will be able to register for the exam by February 17, latest by 4 PM.

However, if students are not able to register by Wednesday evening, can fill out the application form on the official website by February 20 with payment of the late fees. Here's how to register for the NID DAT 2021 examination.

NID DAT 2021: Here’s How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

Step 2: Register yourself and generate a user ID and password.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with all the required details and documents.

Step 5: Make the registration fee payment.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates also must note that they will be able to edit their application forms when the application correction window is open from February 21 to February 23. Candidates who clear the NID DAT 2021 examination will get admission to the university in Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes.